Utes Put Dinos on Ice

ETV News stock photo by Jeff Barrett

Blowing past its previous opponents, Carbon came into the game against Uintah red hot, but quickly lost its flame. Neither team could find a rhythm in the underwhelming first quarter that saw the Dinos trailing 7-4.

The Utes found their footing before the Dinos, increasing their lead to 28-11 by halftime. Carbon matched Uintah point for point in the second half, but poor shooting in the first half caused the Dions’ downfall.

The Utes held Carbon to just 24 percent from the floor. Sophomore Chet Anderson had the best night shooting, going 3-5 from three and scoring a team-high 13 points. The rest of team was 9-46 from the field, which is under 20 percent shooting. Uintah handed the Dinos their first loss of the season, 53-42.

It was not all bad as the Dino defense remained tough. Keenan Hatch recorded six blocks while the Dinos grabbed six steals. Preston Condie led the team with 10 rebounds.