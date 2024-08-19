Utilize Party Express for Your Event Needs

Autumn and Robert Blackner, owners of Party Express in Price, were recognized as one of the business spotlights during the August Carbon County Chamber of Commerce (CCCC) luncheon.

Autumn stated that they were beyond grateful to be part of the community and thanked everyone for the love, support and for being who they are. She explained that the business is something unique, as its been in Price for over 20 years.

Almost three years ago, the Blackners had the opportunity to take on the ownership and bring Party Express back to life. They offer a range of balloon builds, candy, soda, toys and more.

Autumn stated that they had a desire to do something good and bring it back to the community they were part of, while also supporting local businesses. Those that have big events upcoming were urged to contact the Blackners, who want to make something great for the event.

Autumn went over the myriad of services available through Party Express, also stating that those that have their own balloons can bring them in to have something made.

The Blackners encouraged businesses to bring in their cards, flyers and the like to have displayed at Party Express, which is located at 175 South Carbon Avenue and can be contacted at (435) 637-3393.