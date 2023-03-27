UTVers Gather for 4th Annual Watermelon Crawl

By Robin Hunt

On Friday, Green River welcomed UTV Utah and hundreds of UTVers for the 4th Annual Watermelon Crawl and two days of riding. Despite the snow, mud and wind, UTVs gathered and hit the trails. Shady Acres, a local business and one of the event sponsors, gave all the guides a lunch box and offered free soda to all participants.

“A huge shoutout and thanks to UTV Utah and Green River City for planning such a great event,” Diana Gingerich at Shady Acres said. “To all of the participants who signed up, without all of you, the watermelon crawl wouldn’t be possible. We here at Shady Acres are excited to see you all next year or even throughout the summer when you come back to ride. We love to see events that bring people into Green River to enjoy the things the locals get to enjoy every day.”

Gingerich continued, “I can’t wait for the dirt bike rally and rock show that is to happen in the next few weeks. With hopes, people stop by and see us. Rain, sunshine, hail or whatever the weather is like, it’s always a good time!”

This event would not be possible without the support of local businesses and the amazing volunteer force of guides who expertly and safely lead their groups on the trails. Chris Tolman and Bud Bruening with UTV Utah and their guides were instrumental to organizing this event. They relied heavily on local leaders Guy and Cody Webster, whose knowledge of the trails and Green River area was paramount.

“It was cold and a little wet, but we had a blast with all of you down at the Watermelon Crawl,” participant Cody Bruening said. “We can’t wait for the next one!”

Miles Batchelor, another participant in the Watermelon Crawl, said, “Loved the watermelon crawl this year! Can’t wait for the next one!”

Green River City hopes to host this event annually in the spring. Stay up-to-date at greenriverwatermeloncrawl.com and the UTV Utah Facebook group.