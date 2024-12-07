UWLP Updates Research on Women Leaders in Government – Utah Cities and Towns

By Melinda Colton, Julene Reese

The Utah Women & Leadership Project (UWLP) at Utah State University published research in 2020 to determine women’s representation in Utah’s 255 cities and towns. A 2024 report released today updates that research.

The recent report shows a slight increase from 29.1% (2020) to 29.8% (2024) in the percentage of women holding supervisory, managerial, and executive leadership positions in Utah city and town governments. However, the city/town-level findings are considerably lower than the percentage of women leaders in county leadership at 45.7%, and 41.4% for Utah.

Cities with the highest percentage of female leaders include: Snowville, 83.3%; Cleveland, 77.8%; Bluff and Deweyville, 75%; Glendale, Grantsville, Hanksville, Laketown, Portage and Redmond, 66.7%. Cities with the lowest percentage of women leaders include: Santaquin and Naples, 0%; Cedar City, 9.1%; Newton, 10%; West Jordan, 11.3%; Wales and Ferron, 12.5%; Sigurd, Paradise, Morgan, Howell, and Fairview, 14.2%.

Regarding elected positions, the cities/towns with the highest percentage of women leaders include Bluff, Garland, Vineyard, and Virgin, each at 80%. The lowest rate of elected women includes West Valley, 11.1%; Aurora, 12.5%; and Ephraim, 14.3%. Some 40 Utah cities and towns reported they have yet to elect women leaders.

Women leaders in Utah’s city governments by leadership level include 27.7% of women at the top leadership level, 38.8% at the executive level, 29% at the senior level, and 20.9% at the front-line level. One of the highest-appointed administrative positions in municipal governments is city manager. Although not all of Utah’s cities/towns have this position, only 13.7% are women, an increase from 5.2% in 2020.

“Strategies implemented by some Utah municipalities have already led to greater diversity in the leadership ranks; however, there are also opportunities for improvement,” said Susan R. Madsen, UWLP founder and director and the Karen Haight Huntsman Endowed Professor of Leadership at USU. “More deliberate strategies are needed to achieve gender diversity. Research shows that communities and organizations will increasingly thrive when men and women work together more equally in leadership roles.”

Approximately 37.2% of women leaders in Utah city/town governments are in urban areas, compared to 27.1% in rural communities. Women leaders also serve in smaller organizations with 39.5% serving with 0-19 employees, and 33.3% serving with 20-59 employees. Counties with the highest percentage of women municipal leaders include Grand at 54.4%, Daggett at 53.8%, Wasatch at 47.1%, Wayne at 46.3%, and San Juan at 45.5%. The counties with the lowest percentage of women leaders are Morgan with 14.3%, Uintah with 21.4%, and Weber with 24.8%.

The research provides the following recommendations:

Partner with colleges and universities, particularly Master of Public Administration programs, to encourage women to pursue careers in local government. Strategically recruit more women, particularly women of color, to apply for open positions, and ensure a diverse pool of applicants before interviewing begins. Implement employee and family-friendly policies, such as paid parental leave, flexible working arrangements, daycare assistance, lactation support, student loan assistance, and tuition reimbursement. Recognize, reward, and encourage the work of women in private and public settings. Encourage organizations to educate public officials, city managers, and other city/town leaders about the value of inclusion and belonging in local government. Support and encourage qualified female candidates to run for mayor, city council, and other elected offices.

“Lack of gender diversity and women in front-line and senior positions at the local level may hinder organizations from reaching peak performance and limit innovation,” Madsen said. “Although some progress has been made to get more women into leadership positions in local governments, intentional effort is needed to address the ongoing and persistent challenges Utah women face in their efforts to advance and assume more active leadership roles in government organizations throughout our state.”

Additional report authors include April Townsend, UWLP research fellow, and Kolene Anderson, UWLP associate director.

To see the full research brief, click here. To read more about the UWLP, click here.