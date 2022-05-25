Valedictorian, Salutatorian Announced at GRHS Awards Ceremony

By Robin Hunt

Graduate Ryder Norman was announced as the 2022 Green River High School Valedictorian and Easton Thayn was named Salutatorian at the school’s awards assembly on Tuesday.

Emily Roundy, a junior, was recognized for her Heart of the Arts award. She was chosen as the section seven nominee, where she was up against students from Utah, California, Hawaii, Nevada and Arizona.

Next, Liliana Gonzalez received the Hatt Memorial Scholarship. In addition, the faculty nominated her to receive an award from an anonymous donor to give to someone in need. She was encouraged to choose someone who was involved and excelling.

Outstanding Academic Excellence Awards were then given to Jordan Andersen and Selene Mendez. To conclude, many students received Presidential Awards for academics and Pirate Pride.

The 2022 Green River High School graduates will be honored at their commencement ceremony on Thursday at 7 p.m.