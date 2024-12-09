Valorie Marietti Wins Super Service Award

Valorie Marietti was nominated for the Carbon County Tourism Super Service Award for the month of December. Tina Grange with the Carbon County Office of Tourism advised that Marietti unfortunately was unable to be present to accept her award, but was truly grateful to have been nominated.

Grange stated that, for quite some time, Marietti has been working to obtain funds to create an all-abilities park in Helper. She has worked tirelessly to make this park a reality.

Marietti is also responsible for the Angel of Hope Statue that is located at the Cliffview Cemetery. As the owner of Marietti Monuments, Marietti takes on a very difficult job in helping families choose the perfect headstone for their loved ones.

“Val cares deeply about helping our community and does things to make our community better,” stated Grange, who then shared that Marietti was extremely grateful for the community support she has received, as well as the recognition.