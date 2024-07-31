Vantage Point Art Display Unveiled at Helper Museum

On July 26, the community was invited to visit the Helper Museum, located on Helper’s historic Main Street, to celebrate the unveiling of the new “Vantage Point” art display by Ripples Design Studio.

The Carbon County Chamber of Commerce (CCCC) was joined by Helper City Mayor Lenise Peterman, Museum Director Roman Vega and artist Shane McKenna to celebrate this unveiling with a ribbon cutting ceremony. Chamber President Taren Powell welcomed everyone to the ribbon cutting before giving Mayor Peterman the floor.

The mayor stated that the city of Helper and the Helper Museum were so honored to have the art piece, which was funded through the Carbon County Tourism Tax Advisory Board.

McKenna had submitted a proposal to the city, which was adopted. Mayor Peterman said that they were thrilled to have the piece honor the museum, the nature of the surrounding area and the red rocks. She expressed her pride in it and stated they are glad to have it featured.

The CCCC bid congratulations to McKenna and the museum on the unveiling of the piece.