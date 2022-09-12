Vegas Heat No Match for No. 9 Lady Eagles

By Calvin Jensen, Sports Information Director, Utah State Eastern

The winning streak continued for the 9th ranked USU Eastern women’s volleyball team as they picked up two more wins on day two of the Coyote Classic held in Henderson, Nevada. The Lady Eagles began the day with a 3-0 sweep of Arizona Western with set scores of 25-13, 26-24 and 25-14.

Freshman outside hitters Kennedi Knudsen and Haley McUne each had eight kills against the Matadors. Freshman middle blocker Casidy Fried continued to put up a wall on the net with five blocks and freshman middle blocker Ajah Rajvong added four in the game. Freshman setter Katie Compas kept the offense rolling with 20 assists. On the defense, freshman libero Paige Shumway had 12 digs in the game.

The Lady Eagles weren’t quite ready for the intensity brought on by their next opponent, 16th ranked Seward County out of Kansas. The Saints stunned Eastern in the first set of the match, scoring the majority of their points off the Lady Eagles’ errors and coming away with a decisive opening set win of 25-14.

The Lady Eagles responded abruptly to an intense huddle led by head coach Danielle Jensen and were able to settle in to their game. USU Eastern picked up their ninth straight victory by defeating Seward in the final three sets 25-23, 25-16 and 25-18.

Knudsen and McUne pounded down 19 kills apiece against the Saints, which puts both of them in the Top 10 nationally for total kills. Fried picked up six additional blocks, which solidifies the #2 spot in the nation for block assists.