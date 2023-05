SOUTHEASTERN UTAH ASSOCIATION OF LOCAL GOVERNMENTS WILL BE ACCEPTING BIDS THROUGH MAY 24, 2023, AT NOON ON THE FOLLOWING VEHICLE:

AS IS: 2005 FORD TAURUS SE, 3.0L V6 AUTOMATIC TRANSMISSION. 143,336 MILES.

IT IS OPERABLE BUT NEEDS TO BE JUMPED TO START. PAINT CHIPPING.

TO SEE VEHICLE OR PLACE A BID, CONTACT JAMIE @ 435-613-0025 OR EMAIL: JJOHNSON@SEUALG.UTAH.GOV.

Published in the ETV Newspaper May 17, 2023.