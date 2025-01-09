Vehicle Crashes Into Castle Country Hobby & Pawn

On Thursday afternoon, local first responders were dispatched to Castle Country Hobby & Pawn of Price. Initial reports came through stating that a vehicle had driven into the front of the building.

While the cause of the accident is unknown at this time, first responders were advising that the vehicle was leaking fluid and there were people trapped inside the building. Officials worked to secure a door to get those inside the building safely out while they worked on site.

At this time, any possible injuries are also unknown. Continue to check with ETV News as information is made available.