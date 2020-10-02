Vehicle Rolls on Highway 6

Traffic was greatly impacted by a rollover on Highway 6 Friday afternoon around 2:30 p.m.. The incident occurred in the northbound lane near the new port of entry that is being constructed near mile post 236.

Local first responders, including police, fire and ambulance, were paged to the scene. The cause of the accident and the extent of any possibly injuries have not yet been released.

Northbound traffic in the area is being slowed as crews assess the scene.

Check back to ETV News for more information as it is made available.