Vehicle Roof Removed to Extract Occupants in Collision

Just before 3:30 p.m. on Wednesday afternoon, authorities were paged to a two-vehicle accident that occurred near Gas N Go in Price.

Initially, the accident was reported with one of the vehicles being tipped on it’s side, though there were no sure injuries in the initial report. When authorities responded, it was discovered that a blue Chrysler 200 and a white SUV were involved. Two women were trapped inside of the SUV.

The top of the vehicle had to be removed by emergency personnel in order to extract the trapped occupants. One of the women was transported on a stretcher while the other was successful in walking to the ambulance herself.

One individual involved in the accident was reported as an elderly female. Traffic was blocked on both sides starting near the Tuscan Event center and ending near Big Don’s Pizza.