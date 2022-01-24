Vehicle Theft Case Ongoing in Helper

Last week, the Helper City Police Department announced that officers are seeking assistance from the public regarding identification of those that may be involved in a vehicle theft.

The vehicle theft occurred earlier in the day on Jan. 18. On Jan. 21, the department announced that they still have not recovered the vehicle but were successful in identifying the male that they believed to be involved in the theft.

“We will be diligently working with outside agencies to locate the male, which will hopefully lead us to locating the vehicle,” Helper Police shared.

Those that may have information regarding this case are urged to contact Price Dispatch at (435) 637-0890 and reference case number 222012.

“Thank you for any information you may provide,” stated the Helper Police Department.