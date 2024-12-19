Verdure Creek Wildfire Tamed by Previously Prescribed Burn Area

Manti-La Sal Press Release

The quick suppression of the Verdure Creek Wildfire in October of 2024 was significantly aided by previous prescribed burning and thinning efforts by Forest Service crews within the area. The 157-acre wildfire co-mingled with the prescribed burn areas of the Shingle Mill vegetation management project, as well as previously thinned areas around the private land at Blue Mountain Ranch. Both fuels reduction efforts in the area proved effective in mitigating fire behavior, especially when considering that the Verdure Creek Wildfire ignited within a canyon. In a recent interview with Manti-La Sal National Forest’s South Zone Fuels Specialist, Tim Spurr, he explained that, “fires within canyons typically see greater spread, fuel consumption, and overall growth due to having preheated upslope foliage, with consistent wind due to natural drafting, which can result in increased fire activity if the conditions are right, however, due to favorable conditions and previous fuels applications within the area, fire behavior was slowed, and spread was reduced within previously treated areas”.

In Verdure Creek’s scenario, the atmospheric conditions were favorable and cooling as the wildfire moved north and away from the Blue Mountain Ranch homes, toward a natural barrier, with the east and west flanks of the fire spreading into areas previously treated with prescribed fire, thinning and mastication. These areas had fewer ignition sources and opportunity for growth because the fuel load had been reduced. These positive conditions combined to show clear results: where fire burned in areas not previously treated, the fire had more fuel to burn and gained traction, but when it hit the treated areas, it slowed, reduced spread, and stayed inside the lines provided by aerial water applications and line created by firefighters on the ground.

Encouragement for Fuels Reduction

These results and fire behavior demonstrate the importance and effectiveness of managing forest fuel loads to make wildfires less impactful while bringing to light the likelihood of ignitions due to ease of access, frequent human interface, and need for fuel reduction within the area. For these reasons, the Manti-La Sal National Forest will continue with their work within the Shingle Mill project area as conditions allow.

Before the Verdure Creek Wildfire

It’s no secret that things change quickly in the world of fuels and fire. In early October, after waiting through the dog days of summer for optimal burning conditions, Manti-La Sal National Forest fire officials completed 87 acres of prescribed burning within the Shingle Mill project area outside of Monticello, UT. The Shingle Mill area is a close-by, local favorite for the residents of Monticello, with access so close to town that many people simply ride their UTVs to the area from their homes. The area is enjoyed by many, therefore increasing the likelihood of human-caused wildfire. To reduce the risk of catastrophic, uncontrolled fire in the area, the Shingle Mill fuels reduction project has been ongoing for several seasons to reduce fuel load while encouraging recreation, wildlife, and healthy ecosystems. This season, however, prescribed burning efforts were put into patrol status early due to needs on a national scale to support fighting wildfires needing personnel and resource support. Six days after the Shingle Mill prescribed burn was put into patrol status, a wildfire ignited south of the Shingle Mill project area, burning north with the prevailing southwest winds. Rarely do we get to have such a clear illustration around the benefits and positive outcomes of prescribed fuels reduction, however, the Verdure Creek Wildfire’s activity within the Shingle Mill project area is a prime example of why and how prescribed fuels reduction is effective in discouraging catastrophic wildfire behavior and encourages desirable outcomes for the landscape.

Prescribed Fire is Effective for Forest Clean Up

Fuels reduction efforts come in a variety of flavors depending on the needs of the landscape. The Shingle Mill area in particular, is has a large component of Ponderosa pine and oak, which means every couple of years, the landscape benefits from light application of fire to clean up pine needle litter, and reduce ladder fuels such as low-lying limbs, dense shrubs, and woody debris. According to the Manti-La Sal National Forest’s South Zone Fuels Specialist, Tim Spurr in a recent interview, he explained that prescribed fire differs greatly from wildfire in a number of ways, but notably, burning surface-level fuels without igniting root structures deep within the soil helps to clean up and stimulate forest ecosystems without greatly disturbing the areas in which its applied. Post treatment, in the event of a wildfire, these areas typically have higher canopies that are open, with less fuel to burn, and fewer ladder fuels that would otherwise allow fire to potentially creep into the upper portion of trees to create a crown or canopy fire which can have detrimental effects within tree stands.