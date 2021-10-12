Verwiej Takes State, Dinos Tie for 3rd

ETV News stock photo by Jeff Barrett

The Lady Dinos had an impressive showing at the State Tennis Tournament this past weekend. Namely it was Lieke Verwiej, who stunned the crowd with her performance in third singles.

She won 6-2, 6-2 in the first round, 6-1, 6-1 in the second round and 6-2, 6-2 in the semi-finals to advance to the championship match. The finals match was the closest, but Verwiej gutted out the win, 6-3, 6-4, to be named the State Champion in third singles.

Lindsey Snow picked up one win in first singles as did Lizzy Blackburn in second singles along with Alyssa Ellis and Ella Anderson in second doubles. As a result, Carbon tied for third place as a team with nine points. Morgan took first with 19 points and Grantsville came in a close second with 18 points.

Congratulations to Verwiej and the Dinos on an excellent season!