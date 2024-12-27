Vetcations Serves to Give Back to Veterans

Heather Keith, owner of Harmony Massage and Wellness in Huntington, is also one of the driving forces behind Vetcations, which is a program that supports Veterans that have Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD).

Vetcations has been credited as a “grass roots effort” that aims to help Veterans with PTSD heal from their unseen wounds. The goal behind Vetcations is remove the roadblocks that may come with healing in a 3-step process, beginning with providing the Veteran with a no-cost, off-the-grid camping retreat. Vetcations will even cover the cost of food.

Stage two includes the reimbursement for lost wages if their employee does not offer paid time off, and stage three is Veterans helping Veterans. This expands across the country within a 3-hour drive from every major city.

Veterans are employed to manage the camper(s) that are provided during this journey, which includes rehab, maintenance, scheduling and turnover. Veterans with diagnosed PSTD get to experience Vetcations free of cost. Veterans otherwise will be charged $200 a week and civilians will be charged $700 a week.

It was stated that 100% of these proceeds go right back into the Vetcations program. What can community members and civilians do to assist this worthy program?

First, with the donation of a camper. When a camper is donated to Vetcations, those that own it will still be able to use it two weeks a year. Vehicles that can pull a camper are also accepted, as well as land donations to permanently place a camper off-grid. Items to equip the campers with are accepted also, such as Ebikes, side-by-sides, a canoe or kayak, cornhole, fishing gear and family board games.

Those that wish to book a camper can give Vetcations a call at (385) 225-5428. Veterans can be nominated and more information can be found by visiting their website.

“We honor Veterans who have been diagnosed with PTSD NO COST off the grid epic camping vacations. They have given us our freedom. Now lets give them some free time to heal,” Vetcations shared via their website.