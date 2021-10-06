Veteran Barbecue Coming This Saturday

Veterans and families of veterans have been invited to a barbecue that is being hosted by the Disabled American Veterans and the Disabled American Veterans Auxiliary this weekend.

Those that wish to attend will be able to enjoy hamburgers, barbecue chicken, cotton candy, snow cones and more. Furthermore, fun will be featured for the whole family with activities such as cornhole, bingo, bounce houses and other games.

This will take place on Oct. 9 from 12 p.m. to 5 p.m. at South Park, located at 175 East 300 South in Price. Those that have questions or wish to RSVP may call Cathy at (435) 650-8330 or text Debi at (435) 630-5096.