Veteran Day Luncheon to Honor All Veterans

Once again, the Elks Lodge 1550 of Price is joining with the Disabled American Veterans & Auxiliary to host a luncheon for Veterans Day. The event will take place at the Elks Lodge located on Price’s Main Street.

This luncheon will be hosted from 11:30 a.m. until 2 p.m. on Nov. 11, honoring veterans with a nice meal, drink and dessert. There will also be gifts for the oldest and youngest veteran, as well as the one that served the most years.

This luncheon is for all branches, including the Army, Navy, Marines, Air Force, Coast Guards and National Guards.

“We hope to see you all!” the Elks shared. “There will be other gifts also, so come and let us show you how much we appreciate your service to our country!”