Veterans Day Ceremonies Coming November 11

The American Legion Price Post 3 recently announced that a Veterans Day walk and ceremony will be hosted on Nov. 11 at the Price City Peace Garden, located on the city’s Main Street.

All veterans have been invited to join the walk, which will begin at 10 a.m. on the corner of Third East and Main Street, proceeding along Main Street to the Peace Garden. Community members have also been invited to attend and cheer for the nation’s veterans and service members.

The Veterans Day ceremony will then begin at 11 a.m. with the “National Anthem,” followed by the ceremony where Blue Star families will be recognized for their sacrifices. It was explained that Blue Star families support active and reserve members of the United States Armed Forces.

“Additionally, a presentation regarding the Veterans Affairs Price Health Clinic will provide an update to current conditions and future plans,” said David Jelin, American Legion Price Post 3 Commander.

USU Eastern will also be serving breakfast burritos beginning at 8:30 a.m. Jelin stated that the American Legion will also be searching for support for cookies, coffee or similar treats. Please contact the American Legion Price Post 3 at (435) 630-8474 to assist.

Furthermore, another Veterans Day ceremony will be hosted in Castle Dale on Nov. 11, beginning at 11 a.m. This event will take place at the veterans memorial near the Museum of the San Rafael. Members of the community are invited to attend and support local veterans during the ceremony.