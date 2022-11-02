Veterans Day Ceremony to Commence in Emery County

The annual Veterans Day program is set to take place at the Museum of San Rafael in Castle Dale on Nov. 11 beginning at 11 a.m. This will be hosted by Emery County and the American Legion Auxiliary, with the program presented by local veterans.

Included in the ceremony will be a performance by Castle Dale Elementary students as well as a presentation of the 50 Years of Continued Service award. The award will be presented by Commander Doug Case.

Refreshments will also be served during the program. Be sure to attend and join the community in recognition and remembrance.