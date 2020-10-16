Veterans Day Program Coming to Carbon County Despite COVID-19

While many events have followed the ongoing cancellation trend as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic, the annual Veterans Day program at the Price City Peace Gardens will be an exception. During the Price City Council meeting on Wednesday evening, the council unanimously approved the use of the Peace Gardens for the event.

David Jelin, American Legion Price Post 3 Commander, approached the council on Wednesday to discuss the event. While the event is anticipated yearly, Jelin received a call from a city employee stating that the reservation for the Peace Gardens could not stand due to COVID-19 restrictions. Jelin asked the members of the council to reconsider, stating how important it is to honor local veterans, especially during these trying times.

“There are many veterans in this community that won’t show up because they can’t,” Jelin said. “There are veterans here who will, and they should to be recognized.”

Jelin explained that there are nearly 2,000 veterans in the community. Though all are not anticipated to attend, he stressed the importance of honoring these men and women who serve, especially during the current time of political unrest.

“This is for all veterans,” the commander said. “This is for the community.”

With Governor Gary Herbert’s announcement this week on new restrictions in response to COVID-19, Jelin expressed that he understands the importance of following state and local mandates.

“We will follow the dictates of law and policy,” he said. He went on to explain that while the event will be hosted outdoors, participants will still be encouraged to wear masks and socially distance.

After hearing Jelin’s comments, the council discussed the matter of hosting the event, agreeing on its importance to local veterans and the community as a whole. Ultimately, the council approved the use of the Peace Gardens for the program, which is slated for Wednesday, Nov. 11 at 11 a.m.