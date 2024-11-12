Veterans Honored By Local American Legion Posts

By Julie Johansen and Traci Bishop

The Emery High School Band welcomed program attendees as they gathered to the bleachers in front of the Museum of the San Rafael for the annual Veteran’s Day Program. Members of three America Legion Posts, Ferron Post #42, Orangeville Post #39 and Huntington Post #73 were in attendance. Ferron Post Commander Clifford Snow introduced the program and invited Katie Deto to sing the National Anthem. While she was singing, there was a fly over of two planes.

Castle Dale Elementary students then led everyone in the Pledge of Allegiance. Commander Snow then spoke to the crowd about the importance of remembering not only veterans but also their families who sacrifice while they serve. He said that MIA (Missing in Action) flags have now been added to all government buildings to fly along with the American Flag.

The high school band played another number and then the keynote speaker, Tim Kelly from Ferron Post #42, then addressed the standing room only crowd. Kelly is the newest member of the Ferron American Legion Post. He recently retired in 2021 after serving many years, including tours in Iraq. He spoke about his heritage from a long line of veterans. He continued, “This country was shaped by conflicts but led by peaceful matriarchs and patriarchs.”

The purpose of Veterans Day was to remember the Armistice signed on the 11th day of the 11th month at 11 a.m., which was supposed to be the war to end all wars, but didn’t. He reminded that everyone in the military takes an oath to uphold the Constitution of the United States and concluded by stating how important to teach life, liberty, and the pursuit of happiness.

The students from Castle Dale Elementary then sang the Anthems from all the branches of the military. Kindergarten sang “You’re a Grand Old Flag”, First grade honored the Coast Guard, Second grade the Marines, third grade the Navy, fourth grade the Air Force and fifth grade the Army. All the classes then sang “God Bless The USA”. The program ended with a Gun Salute by legionnaires and Taps played by Jessica White.

Veterans and their families were then invited to the Castle Dale Senior Center for a soup lunch provided by the three American Legion Auxiliaries.

Similarly, the annual Veterans Day Ceremony was hosted by the American Legion District 5 Southeast Utah Post 3 at the Price City Peace Garden. Commander Lez Schultz took the time to shine a spotlight on the history of Veterans in America that fought valiantly for the freedoms of this country that are taken advantage of every single day.

In Nov. of 1919, President Woodrow Wilson officially proclaimed Nov. 11 as the first commemoration of Armistice Day. He stated that to those in America, the reflections of Armistice Day will be filled with solemn pride in the heroism of those who died in the country’s service and with gratitude for the victory.

Following his speech, Commander Schultz gave the go-ahead for a three-volley salute before the playing of “Taps”. Megan Marshall, Price City Events Coordinator, then took the time to explain the many amenities available to Veterans throughout the day. IGotPoop was available, giving away free hats, while hot chocolate and coffee were provided free by Intermountain Electronics.

Free lunch was catered not only by Balance Rock Eatery of Helper, but was also available at the Elks Lodge of Price, catered by both Farlaino’s Cafe and Ruben’s BBQ. With this announcement, Benjamin Jones sang a great rendition of the National Anthem to close out the ceremony.