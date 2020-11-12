Veterans Honored in Ceremony at the Price City Peace Gardens

Many braved the snowy weather to gather at the Price City Peace Gardens on Wednesday morning to honor veterans in the annual Veterans Day ceremony.

American Legion Post 3 Commander David Jelin thanked all for attending to recognize the veterans. He reminded those in attendance of the mask requirement and social distancing due to COVID-19 before continuing.

Jelin spoke briefly of the battle in 1916 in the Western Flanders region of Belgium and read a poem detailing those who fell in Flanders Field. Following this, all participated in the Pledge of Allegiance and the National Anthem was sang. Then, a moment of silence took place for fallen veterans, POWs and more.

Jelin then spoke on the history of veterans, stating that the Great War lasted five years, killing an estimated 11 million soldiers and unknown civilians. He spoke on the Doughboy monument at the Peace Gardens, which was originally created and placed in Hiawatha and has since been relocated to Price.

“The hostilities of the war to end all wars ended on the 11th month of the 11th day, the 11th hour of 1918,” Jelin stated.

He extended appreciation to the veterans for their sacrifice to fulfill commitments and the freedoms that are enjoyed, thanking them for what they have gone through and what has been accomplished. He continued by thanking the families for supporting their loved ones during their times of service and gave thanks and condolences to those that have lost loved ones.

“The ultimate sacrifice and the preservation of our great nation,” said Jelin.

He concluded his presentation by urging those in attendance to approach a veteran that they had not yet met and asking them of their story. Following this, a three-shot volley and the playing of “Taps” rounded out the presentation for Veterans Day.