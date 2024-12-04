VFW Post 2379 Has Assistance Ready for Veterans

Matt Perea, who is the Senior Vice Commander of the local VFW Post 2379, explained that one of the services that they provide is a relief fund that is geared toward assisting local Veterans that find themselves in need.

“This fund can be used to assist a Veteran when they’ve found themselves on hard times and are unable to afford necessities, such as food or clothing, or a tank of gas,” Perea stated.

He also said that another way that the VFW helps fellow Veterans is through service projects, which can cover a variety of activities such as assisting a Veteran with moving, assisting with the installation of wheelchair ramps and other accessibility features within a home. The VFW will help with any other way to improve the quality of life for a Veteran.

Perea said that this need seems to be even more prevalent during the holiday season and though they cannot accept all projects, they do their very best to help where possible. “At Post 2379, we want to do our best to make sure those that want help aren’t left behind,” he stated.

Those that know a Veteran in need should contact Commander Steve Tallerico at (435) 630-0280 or Senior Vice Commander Perea at (435) 650-0770. Perea concluded this information with the VFW’s mission statement:

[to] ”Foster camaraderie among United States Veterans of overseas conflicts. To serve our veterans, the military and our communities. To advocate on behalf of all veterans.”