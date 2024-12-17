Victor Lopez

Victor M. Lopez, our beloved husband, father, grandfather, and great-grandfather, passed away at the age of 85 on December 8, 2024, in St. George, Utah. He was born on July 8, 1939, in Chandler, Colorado, to Mary and Jesus Lopez.

Victor grew up in Price, Utah, where he attended Notre Dame Catholic School and graduated from high school. He had a passion for boxing, earning recognition as an All-State boxer in Utah and being inducted into the Utah Sports Hall of Fame in boxing. At the age of 17, he was honored as a Golden Gloves boxer and went on to participate in the 1960 Olympic trials. Victor also served in the United States Navy for over 20 years, including in the Vietnam War and eight hand-to-hand combat tours. He was a proud member of the All-Navy Boxing Team during his military service.

After retiring from the Navy, Victor returned to Price, Utah, where he worked as an electrician for over 20 years at Utah Power & Light Company, working at the Carbon & Hunter power plants before retiring. In addition to his work, he continued his dedication to the community, serving as Commander at the VFW and opening a boxing gym in Price, Utah, to mentor young men, much like Coach Jack Kobe had mentored him.Victor’s greatest legacy, however, was the family he and his wife, Beverly, created. His love for his children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren was evident in every moment spent with them. His presence will be greatly missed, but his love will remain a constant, cherished memory.

Victor is survived by his children: Joe Lopez (Teresa), Shelly Millring (David), Christy Lambson (Gary), and Sherry Ware (Michael); his 10 grandchildren; his 16 great-grandchildren; his siblings: Mario (Shirley) Lopez, Maggie McFadden, Toni Jarvi, Mary Zilliox, and Lydia Burrola; and his goddaughter, Carmen Teresa Lopez Voegeli, along with numerous nieces, nephews, aunts, and lifelong friends who supported him throughout his journey.

He was preceded in death by his wife, Beverly; his parents, Mary and Jesus Lopez; his grandparents, Pedro and Guadalupe Del La Cruz Gonzales; siblings: Joe P. Lopez, Alexander Pete Lopez (Sharee), Carol Stevenson (Gary), Diego Lopez (Jan), Steve Lopez, Maria Del Rosario Lopez, and Maria Elvira Lopez; and his in-laws, Lila and Burton Burr. He is also reunited in heaven with his loyal dog, Duke, who could never be replaced.

A funeral mass will be held in Victory and Beverly’s honor on Friday, December 13, 2024, at 11:00 am at the St. George Catholic Church. 259 W 200 N, St. George, Utah.

A combined funeral & memorial service will be held for Victor, Beverly, & their dog Duke. Visitation will be on Friday, December 20, 2024 from 10:30 – 11:30 am at the Utah Veterans Cemetery Chapel Venue. 17111 South Camp Williams Road, Bluffdale, Utah 84065. The memorial service and funeral will follow the visitation at 12:00 pm at the same location. Interment will also be at the Utah Veterans Cemetery following the services.

Arrangements are made under the direction of Spilsbury Mortuary. 110 South Bluff Street, St. George, Utah 84770. 435-673-2454.

Victor’s unwavering honor to his country, his community, and his family will live on forever in the hearts of those who loved him. May he rest in peace.