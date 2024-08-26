Virginia Corina Salazar completed her earthly journey at the age of 92, August 17, 2024.

Virginia was born June 24, 1932 in Consumers, Utah, Carbon County to Maria Aurelia Martinez Salazar and Eudoro Salazar.

At age 10, Virginia’s family moved to Price, Utah. She attended Notre Dame Regional School to the 10th grade, then attended Carbon High and graduated May 1950. Virginia had one year at Carbon College also worked for Vetere Motors which lasted 5 years. She moved to Salt Lake City, Utah, gained employment with Honeywell. Three years later Virginia enjoyed 35 years with Corp. of Engineers. Retirement allowed her to travel.

Virginia visited Rome, Italy, Lourdes, France with her Mom and Aunts. Medjugorje, Bosina-Hercegovina with her sister, Loretta Conroy. She traveled the states visiting family and friends.

She loved swimming, golfing, skiing and dancing were her favorite sports, especially dancing to Jimmy Dart’s Orchastra. Virginia’s brother, Sam Salazar, was Jimmy Dart’s trumpet player for 30 years.

Virginia was a long time parishener of St. Vincent and a long time member of the Vincentinos and Golden Club.

Virginia is survived by two sisters-in-laws, Maria Teresa Salazar, Lancaster, CA. and Lois Salazar, Reston, Virginia, several neices and nephews and her furry baby, Danny Boy.

Preceded in death are her parents M. Aurelia and Eudoro Salazar; sisters, Olympia Perea and Loretta Conroy; brothers, Sam, Philip, and Ted Salazar. Also, 4 nephews Gregory Perea, Kirk Salazar, Raymond Salazar, SGT. Todd Smit and niece, Sarah Salazar. Two sweet furry babies Tina and Miky.

Funeral service, Tuesday, August 27, 2024, at St. Vincent De Paul, 1375 Spring Lane, Salt Lake City, Utah. Viewing is from 10:00 A.M. to 11:00 A.M. Mass will begin at 11:00 A.M. Committal Service will follow in the Mount Calvary Cemetery, 275 U Street, Salt Lake City, Utah.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Starks Funeral Parlor. Please visit www.starksfuneral.com to share photos and memories with Virginia’s family.