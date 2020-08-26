Our beloved mother and grandmother, Virginia Nelson returned to her heavenly father and loving husband on August 24, 2020 at home surrounded by her loving family.

She was born the youngest of three children on January 24, 1931 in Salina Utah, daughter of Leo and Zina Broadhead. She married the love of her life, Stanley Nelson on August 20, 1948 in Orem, Utah.

Virginia lived a life of service. She loved to take care of others and it showed in everything that she did. She loved her home the Utah Jazz and the community of Lawrence. In her fruitful life she was employed as a nurse and care giver. She loved her job as the Lunchroom manager of Emery County High School up until her retirement.

Virginia loved traveling and had a passion for learning and experiencing new things. Later in life she enjoyed gathering with her family and her weekly shopping trips with her granddaughter Rikki and grandson Jeremy Tidquist.

Virginia was preceded in death by her parents, her husband and her two brothers Leo Ivan Broadhead and Max Broadhead.

Virginia is survived by her children Cheryl Rohbock, Debby Barker (Don Barker), Marla Brannon and Rod Nelson, 11 grandchildren and 17 great grand children.

Graveside services will be held on Tuesday, September 1st at 11:00 a.m. at Lawrence Cemetery. Online condolences at rasmussenmortuary.com