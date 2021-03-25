Virtual Job Fair Opportunities Coming in April

The State Workforce Development Board is a partnership that includes state and local government, business, education, community organizations and economic development organizations. The board guides the alignment of state programs, services with employer needs and more that creates a strong workforce development system for Utah.

It has been stated that one of the key priorities of Governor Spencer Cox’s One Utah Road Map is economic advancement. This includes ways that the state develops talent, incentivizes businesses and fosters innovation. As of February of this year, Utah’s unemployment rates sit at 3.0%, while the US is at 6.2%.

The United States is also at a -6.0% job growth rate, while Utah is sitting at 0.0%. There is an average of 2,490 initial unemployment insurance claims in Utah weekly.

To assist jobseekers, on Thursday, April 1, Utah’s Statewide Virtual Job Fair will be hosted from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. A Virtual Work Ability Job Fair & Career Exploration session will then be hosted on April 13.

Recent events such as these have attracted an average of more than 800 job seekers. Those that are interested in these virtual opportunities are urged to contact their local workforce development specialist for more information.