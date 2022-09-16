Visitor Center Opens in the USU Eastern Prehistoric Museum

The Carbon County Chamber of Commerce (CCCC), Price City Mayor Mike Kourianos, Carbon County Tourism Director Tina Grange and many others gathered at the USU Eastern Prehistoric Museum on Wednesday afternoon to celebrate a joint effort.

This celebration came in the form of a ribbon cutting ceremony for the opening of the new Visitor Center located inside of the museum. Grange stated that this has been a dream of hers for about six years now and it has been over a year in the making.

The Carbon Corridor partnered with Price City and the museum, which is open seven days a week, to provide a place for visitors and residents alike to get all of the tourism information they could ever need any time, all the time.

“Thank you for your partnership Price City and Utah State University Eastern,” Carbon Corridor shared. “A celebration long over due!”

The USU Eastern Prehistoric Museum is located at 155 East Main Street in Price. While there, visitors are welcome to also view the many exhibits available.