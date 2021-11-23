Volleyball All-Stars Named

Photo courtesy of Melanie Childs

Four local athletes were recently recognized for their outstanding volleyball seasons. Last week, Brynn Gordon, Madisyn Childs, Janzie Jensen and Lyndee Mower were all named All-Stars and were invited to play in the Senior Volleyball All-Star game. The exhibition contest took place this past weekend at Skyridge High School, allowing the cream of the crop to compete in one final game in their respective high school uniforms.

Representing Emery were Gordon and Childs. The former earned her stripes as libero while the latter played outside hitter. The Spartans finished third in the state and first in Region 12 with a 27-2 overall record.

On the other side, Jensen and Mower donned the Dino blue and black. Jensen played middle hitter with Mower on the outside. Carbon finished the season second in Region 12 with a 21-8 record overall.