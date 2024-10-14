Volleyball Teams Compete at South Sevier Tournament

The Emery and Carbon volleyball teams competed at the South Sevier Tournament at the Sevier Valley Center over the weekend. The Spartans and Dinos were joined by 14 other teams including Richfield, North Sanpete, Grantsville, Payson, San Juan, South Sevier, North Sevier, Rich, Pine View, Panguitch, North Summit, South Summit, Parowan and Kanab.

With the state championships right around the corner, it was a great time to work out all the kinks and face some solid competition before then. The teams all played five matches in the tournament throughout the weekend.

Starting with the Emery team, they faced the Rich Rebels to start things off on Friday. The Rebels put up a great fight, but would fall in two sets to the Spartans (25-23, 25-20). Finishing up on Friday, Emery faced the Pine View Panthers out of St. George. Emery finished the match in two sets once more (25-18, 25-20).

Going into the Saturday matches, the Panguitch Bobcats were next up for a match with the Lady Spartans. Emery continued their winning ways, with their third straight two set sweep, taking down the Bobcats (25-21, 25-16).

The Parowan Rams were next, as they were coming off of two wins over North Summit and Richfield. The Rams were a good test for Emery, as they won the first set, 25-16. Going into set two, Emery battled tough, but would fall in a close 26-24 score. The Rams handed Emery their first loss of the tournament.

Finishing up the tournament, Emery was set for a match with the North Summit Braves. The Braves came out strong, winning the first two sets in the best-of-five match. Emery claimed the victory in the third set, but would fall in set four, as the Braves secured the win.

Moving onto the Carbon team, they were set to play the South Sevier Rams for their opening match. The Lady Dinos came out winning the first set, 25-22. They couldn’t hold onto the lead as the Rams would get the next two set wins, giving them the match victory.

Carbon finished out the Friday matches against Pine View, getting the two-set sweep over the Panthers (25-21, 25-21). On Saturday they faced the Grantsville Cowboys, earning the second straight sweep (25-16, 25-21). They then played the Payson Lions next, as the Lions won in the first set, in a close match, 25-23. Payson would get the win in set two as well, 25-13, evening Carbon at 2-2.

For their final match, Carbon would see the South Sevier Rams once again, playing in a best-of-five match. Carbon again defeated the Rams in the first set, in a close 25-23 score. They battled tough in the remainder of the match with three more sets of very close battles. The Rams secured the wins in all three (28-26, 26-24, 25-22) and claimed the match victory.

Carbon will face the Manti Templars next on the road and Emery will see the Canyon View Falcons, also on the road. Both games will be region matches on Oct. 15. Following will be the team’s final match of the regular season, where Carbon and Emery will end the season against one another in Castle Dale, before the state tournament begins.