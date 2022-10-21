Volunteers Clean Up Pearl Baker Park

By Robin Hunt

Green River Epicenter invited the community to a cleanup for Pearl Baker Park on Thursday afternoon.

The concrete for the outdoor classroom amphitheater is complete and the shade structures have been installed over the picnic tables. The next steps include infill, drainage, paths and steps. More planting will take place in the spring.

Green River Mayor Ren Hatt attended the clean up as a kick start to his fall break from teaching. Residents are encouraged to stop by the site on south Long Street to see the progress.