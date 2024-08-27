Volunteers Needed for the 2024 School of Screams

The School of Screams, housed within the old Spring Glen School each spooky season, is returning once again. This year, it will be opening on Sept. 27 and Sept. 28 and will continue to open every weekend throughout October.

The school is in need of volunteers/monsters. Those that are eager to terrorize and frighten customers have found their chance. There will be two volunteer meetings for all that are interested.

The first meeting will be Wednesday, Sept. 4 and the second will be Thursday, Sept. 5, both at 6:30 p.m. Meetings are at 1950 West 4100 North in Spring Glen. Interested parties need to only attend on meeting.

“Come on out and let’s have a screaming good time,” the School of Screams shared.