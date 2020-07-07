Volunteers Needed for Trail Cleanup

Press Release

Interested in volunteer hours or looking for a way to give back to the Manti-La Sal National Forest? Volunteers are needed for a trash cleanup day on the Arapeen Trails this Saturday, July 11.

Volunteers will meet at Willow Lake Campground at 10 a.m. by the green garbage trailer. Garbage bags and haul off service will be provided. Cleanup is expected to run most of the day with the intent to fill the trash trailer.

Participants are encouraged to bring their own OHV or passenger vehicle as there are tons of roads, trails, lakes and streams that could use attention. If this event is successful, the forest may look at holding other cleanups in the future.

Willow Lake Campground is located approximately 25 miles up Ferron Canyon on Forest Development Road 022. For more detailed directions, visit https://bit.ly/3f5GIol. For additional information or questions on the cleanup day, please email Christopher Nichols at christopher.nichols@usda.gov. Please include “Arapeen Trails cleanup” in the subject line.