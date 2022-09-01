Volunteers Spruce Up the Dino Mine

On Aug. 29, members of the Utah Support Advocates for Recovery Awareness (USARA) joined Adult Parole and Probation (AP&P) and other volunteers for a cleanup project. This community service project focused on the Dino Mine in Price. The cleanup began at 10 a.m. and continued until finished, with a lunch served during.

“Today, we worked our butts off,” stated USARA’s Mersades Morgan. “We pulled weeds, varnished, painted and replaced the wood chips, and completely beautified Dino Mine park!”

Morgan gave thanks to USARA, AP&P and the “wonderful” volunteers that participated. Since being founded in 2006, USARA has served thousands that are recovering from the effects of substance use disorders. USARA is a 501c3 nonprofit organization and is Utah’s premier recovery community organization.