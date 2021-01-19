Von Wayman

Von Blaine Wayman, 90, passed away January 17, 2021 in Richfield. He was born February 15, 1930 in Castle Dale, Utah to William Welzi and Hazel Jewkes Wayman. He married Barbara Anderson June 21, 1976 in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Von graduated as valedictorian of South Emery High School in 1948 and went on to attend CEU in Price. He worked at J.C. Penney for over 40 years in management positions. He was director of the Castle Country Travel Region. He finished his career as an SBDC Consultant at Snow College in Richfield.

Community minded, Von was a member of many community organizations, such as the Cedar City, Richfield and Price Chambers of Commerce; Lion’s Club; Price Downtown Association and planning and zoning committee. He was also the co-founder and first president of the Mt. Pleasant Business and Professional Association.

Survived by his wife, Barbara; children: Blaine (Janice) Wayman, Gay Wayman (Don Jefferis), Becky (Bill) Dandino, Kisty Magleby, Lori (Stephen) Stewart; 12 grandchildren, 30 great-grandchildren and 1 great-great-grandson; sister: Leah Jean (Lamar) Jacob.

Preceded in death by his parents; siblings: Verdell Wayman, Cecil Wayman, David Wayman, Charles Blackham, Sheril “Shep” Blackham, Arilla Kulow, and Lorine Funk.