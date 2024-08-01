WaFd Bank Presents Grant Funding to United Way of Eastern Utah

Staff from the Price WaFd Bank recently met with the United Way of Eastern Utah (UWEU) to present a $2,000 check. These funds came from the Washington Federal Foundation grant and will support the local organization’s Live.Love.Local cancer assistance program.

Pam Boyd, Executive Director for United Way of Eastern Utah, explained that Live.Love.Local issues fuel purchase cards to residents of the seven-county United Way of Eastern Utah service area that have a cancer diagnosis and need to travel outside of the community for treatment.

“Carmen Jones of the Price WaFd branch let us know about the Foundation’s grant program and offered a letter of support for our application,” said Boyd. “We are so grateful for her help and for the bank’s support of Live.Love.Local. People receive assistance from this program at a time when they are particularly vulnerable and they appreciate this effort to address one challenge of their cancer treatment journey.”

According to their website, The Washington Federal Foundation’s purpose is to facilitate direct giving to community-based nonprofits that primarily serve the needs of people with low-and-moderate incomes.

Those that wish to learn more about Live.Love.Local, as well as all of the other UWEU programs that are available to assist the community, visit uweu.org. Those that would like to learn more about the Washington Federal Foundation, click here.