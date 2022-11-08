Walkability Study Results Presented in Helper

Pam Juliano was joined by a representative of Johansen & Tuttle Engineering on Thursday to present the walkability survey results to the Helper City Council.

Juliano explained that the plan is for the study to work in conjunction with the revitalization that was started on Main Street and how it could progress. They want to make a connectivity opportunity between the railroad station to Main Street and continue on to the walkway and all the way up to the Rock Shop near Pick and Rail.

Juliano stated that those in Helper City have already rolled up their sleeves and made a lot of progress. However, she wanted to see what else could be accomplished while making Helper ADA and stroller accessible.

She also told the council that what they were presenting was a initial, working draft and that her goal was to gather council feedback. Then, she can search for grants and appropriations if the city is interested.

They discussed ideas for sidewalks and possible areas for better connectivity with the wish to create an ADA ramp on Ivy Street down to the trail and river. Juliano informed the council that if they were to engage in all of the projects presented, they would be looking at about $750,000.

However, the representative with Johansen & Tuttle also informed the council that, with today’s market, he was hesitant to give a number, but that figure was in the ballpark.

Clear and visibly lined crosswalks were also suggested. This would be a phased project and Juliano stressed that she was presenting it to get the council thinking about what the next chapter of revitalization could look like.

One thing that Councilwoman Malarie DeVincent said should not be overlooked is connecting Martin to Helper. She also said that the Utah Department of Transportation will soon be in attendance at a stakeholders’ meeting. During that meeting, she would like to present the walkability study and the suggested connections.

Juliano stated that she is not proposing to have the answers, but is simply proposing enhancements to what can be accomplished. Another suggestion from Councilwoman DeVincent was having a public input period moving forward.