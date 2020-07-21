Walmart Announces Cash Bonus for Associates, Thanksgiving Day Closure

Walmart made an announcement on Tuesday that it will pay out yet another special cash bonus to club, distribution, store and fulfillment center associates for their ongoing contributions as well as dedication for serving customers during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The bonus will accumulate up to $300 to full-time hourly associates and $150 for part-time hourly and temporary associates.

Managers, drivers and assistant managers within the aforementioned locations, also including health and wellness, will also receive a bonus. These monies will add up to approximately $428 million. John Furner, President and CEO of Walmart U.S., stated that the associates have been working at an incredible pace.

U.S. associates, not including salaried office associates, that are employed by the company as of July 31 will qualify for this bonus that will pay out on Aug. 20. It was reported that this is the third special bonus that Walmart has given to their associates in 2020, totaling to $1.1 billion in bonuses so far for the year.

It was also announced that Walmart has made the decision to close stores on Thanksgiving Day this year. The Sam’s Club locations will also be closed again for that holiday. This reasoning came on the heels of the understanding that 2020 has been a trying year for many and spending the day with loved ones is more important than ever.