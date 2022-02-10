LAWRENCE – Walt Jensen, born on August 2, 1962, passed away on February 5, 2022. He was an amazing man who lived his life doing what he loved. He spent 44 years loving his wife Ginger more than life itself. They had five children Judy, Jeffrey, Justin, Jessica and James. He was the best father he could be to them. He loved taking them hunting, fishing, and camping. He also loved taking them to work with him. He loved taking his family and showing them all of the houses he built.

Walt’s greatest joy in life was his grandchildren. In total, he had thirteen grandchildren but also loved all the neighborhood kids as if they were his own. He loved spending every chance he had with his family. He taught them everything he could. Being a grandfather was his calling in life. He also had three great grand-daughters that he wished he could have met. Walt was one of the most friendly people you could ever meet. He could talk to anyone for hours. Walt provided a safe space for anyone who needed it and could feed an army with his delicious cooking. He was so very loved by all of his family and will be dearly missed.

Walt is survived by his Wife Ginger Jensen, Father Donald Jensen, Children Judy Marie Ruehle, Jeffrey Lee Ruehle, Justin Lloyd Jensen, Jessica Lynn Jensen-Hougham and James Glenn Wallace. Grandchildren Jacob Winters, Dylan Ruehle. Ashlie Winters, Blake Ruehle, Austin Jensen, Aaron Hougham, Ronnie Ruehle, Toni Marie DeMarco, Addi Hougham, Tyler Jensen, Zandria Ruehle, Caylie Jensen, And Kaylah Wallace. His great grand-daughters Naida Winters, Lucy Winters, and Bailee Richter and his siblings Ellen Allred, Tonia Barth, and Judd Jensen. Our loving Grandpa is preceded in death by his mothers Dorothy Blackham and Marlene Jensen.