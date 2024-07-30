Walter H. Maynard, 88, of Seattle, Washington, died peacefully at home on July 18, 2024 following a brief illness.

He was born on August 14, 1935 in Price, Utah to Esther J. and Walter H. Maynard. He attended Carbon High School and then the University of Utah, graduating in 1961 with a degree in Zoology. He served for several years in the Army National Guard before meeting the love of his life in 1963. He married Catherine (Kay) W. Simpson on August 17, 1963 in North Carolina and they had two children, Eric and Andrea.

He spent most of his career working as a district and then regional sales manager for North American Philips and worked with many notable cardiologists to help develop some of the early radiographic devices used in cardiac angiography. He retired in 1991 and moved to Charlotte Valley, New York where he built his dream home, doing much of the construction himself. He then spent a decade in Park City near his extended family before moving to Seattle, Washington in 2021.

Walt was an avid sportsman who loved dogs and horses and the great outdoors. He had a passion for hunting, skiing, hiking and scuba diving as well as travel. He lived a life full of adventures and achieved his goal of visiting all 50 states when he traveled to Hawaii the month before his death.

Walt is survived by his two children, three grandchildren and his older sister Marilyn Cima (Tooele).

He was preceded in death by his wife Kay, his parents and his older brother Kenny.

At his request, no funeral services will be held. Interment will be at Price City Cemetery, Utah.