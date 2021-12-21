Long time Moab resident Walter “Mark” Gramlich passed away on December 11, 2021 in Twin Falls, Idaho, due to lung disease and complications of co-vid.

He was born in Moab, Utah to Philip and Rhea Gramlich on January 30, 1958. Mark and Phil spent many years in the mining and drilling industry. Later Mark started his own excavation company, subsurface radar company and he always continued with his mining endeavors.

Mark married Dana VanWagoner in 1981 and had two beautiful daughters Kori Cude and Kylee Buck, whom he has always been so proud of. Later Mark and Dana divorced.

When his girls were younger, Mark enjoyed coaching their softball teams and later, never missed his grandson’s football and baseball games. He shared his love for adventure with his daughters and grandkids, and in earlier years traveled often to Lake Powell with his boat. He was never scared to brave a storm. He enjoyed camping and finding a good trail to 4-wheel, or an exciting run down the Colorado River. He shared his love for the outdoors, reading, music and most of all, the special occasions and never missed a birthday party, holiday celebration, or a good summer barbecue. The music could never be too good or too loud and the whiskey was always flowing. It seemed like he was never without his phone or a good book in front of his face. These memories will never be lost or forgotten.

For the last several years Mark was traveling often to help take care of his mother in Moab, mining endeavors in Arizona, field work with his locating company in multiple states, and seeking his next gold and treasure hunt in between. He shared a second home in Midvale, Utah with his oldest grandson Caden, who was one of his very best friends and business partner. Mark always made friends along the way and was always trying to reconnect with old ones. He loved to document to social media all the beautiful views and landscapes he discovered. Not to mention all the selfies, photos with friends, and the music he was listening to.

Mark would always say “I’ll sleep when I’m dead”, he truly did live his life to the fullest all the way to the end. Mark would give the shirt off his back to anyone in need and was a great man, son, father, grandfather and friend and he will be greatly missed by many people.

Gone way too soon.

Mark is preceded in death by his father Phil Gramlich and his uncle Lynn Shafer.

He is survived by his mother Rhea Gramlich, his daughters, Kori Cude (Travis) and Kylee Buck (Dustin Forman) grandsons, Caden Mark Roberts, and Justin Corben Gramlich-Roberts, granddaughter, Paizley Jayne Carlson, bonus grandchildren Jessica Cude, Sage Cude, Jaxon Forman, Jayden Forman, Kayson Forman, sisters, Monet Tanikuni (Gary), and Michelle Mortensen, and several nieces and nephews.

A celebration of life in Mark’s honor will be held in Moab, Utah at the Moab Valley Inn on his birthday, respectively, January 30th, 2022 at 12:00 PM.

In lieu of flowers, please donate to the American Lung Association or a charity of your choice. To share a memory of Mark or leave a special condolence message for his family, please click the tribute wall button on this page.

Cremation arrangements entrusted to the care of Rosenau Funeral Home, 2826 Addison Avenue East, Twin Falls, Idaho.