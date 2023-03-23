Wanda Sue Clark McNeil, 66, of Raceland, KY, passed away March 20, 2023, following a short illness in King’s Daughters Medical Center. Sue was born on April 18, 1956, to the late Howard and Lucille Clark in Raceland, KY. In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by one brother, Howard Keith Clark.

Sue was a 1974 graduate of Raceland-Worthington High School. She loved to crochet, work in her garden and bake. She also loved getting together every Saturday night with her friends for game night, playing dominos, cards and boggle.

She is survived by one son, Chris (Tanya Snyder); granddaughter, Daphanie McNeil; her brother and sisters, Jeffrey (Cindy) Clark, Tammy (Wayne) Gilreath, Pam (David) Perine, Kimberly Clark, and Teresa (David) Broaddus; special friends, Linda Melvin, Anita Middleton, Tim, Glen and Mary Scaggs and Carol Densley; along with a host of nieces and nephews which she loved.

Raceland First Assembly of God Church will be holding a memorial service at 2:00 P.M., Saturday, March 25, 2023. Visitation will be from 1:00 P.M. to 2:00 P.M. Saturday at the church.