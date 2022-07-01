Remaining Deer, Elk Permits to be Sold Beginning July 12

DWR News Release

If you didn’t draw a buck deer or bull elk permit during the hunt drawing earlier this year and you’re still interested in hunting deer or elk this fall, your last chance to obtain a permit begins in less than two weeks.

The permits are first come, first served, and you must have a valid hunting or combination license to purchase a permit. The sales dates for the permits are as follows:

Elk permits

General-season archery elk permits for adults and youth will be available beginning at 8 a.m. on Tuesday, July 12. The general-season archery elk permits are unlimited.

General-season any bull elk permits for adults and youth will be available beginning at 8 a.m. on Thursday, July 14. The general-season bull elk permits allow hunters to harvest a bull elk using a muzzleloader or any legal weapon. There are 17,500 bull elk permits for adults and an unlimited number of permits for youth. You must be 17 years old or younger on July 31 to purchase any of the youth permits.

General-season spike bull elk permits for adults and youth will be available beginning at 8 a.m. on Tuesday, July 26. There are 15,000 available permits.

Deer permits

The general-season buck deer permits that remain after the big game drawing will be available beginning at 8 a.m. on Tuesday, July 19. There are a total of 954 permits remaining.

Youth general-season archery deer permits will also become available at 8 a.m. on Tuesday, July 19. These permits are not left over from any type of drawing; they are set aside specifically for youth hunters each year.

Bison and limited-entry deer and pronghorn permits

Limited-entry buck deer, pronghorn and over-the-counter bison permits will all be available beginning at 8 a.m. on Tuesday, July 12. There is only one limited-entry buck deer and one limited-entry pronghorn permit available, but the Nine Mile hunting unit bison permits are unlimited. (You must complete an online orientation course before you can purchase one of the bison permits.)

You can get more details about the permits, including which hunting units they are for and how many are available for each unit, on the Utah Division of Wildlife Resources website. While the web page isn’t actively updated after the permits go on sale, you can see the total remaining number of permits prior to the start of the sales days.

How do I buy one of these permits?

People interested in buying a permit can purchase it online, at a DWR office or from any available license agent. However, because these permits go on sale beginning at 8 a.m., be sure to check the hours of your nearest available agent before traveling there. You can find all the license agents on the DWR website.

There will also be a virtual waiting room for those buying online to better manage the pressure of the high volume of people wanting to buy permits. If a customer refreshes or navigates away from the queue page, they may lose their spot in line and have to start over.

“If you happened to miss the big game drawing or were unsuccessful, this is your last opportunity for a chance to hunt big game in Utah this fall,” DWR Wildlife Licensing Coordinator Lindy Varney said. “Don’t forget that you can mentor a youth during these hunts, making it a great opportunity to pass on your love of the outdoors to the next generation.”

Make sure to familiarize yourself with the 2022 Utah Big Game Field Regulations Guidebook before you start scouting and planning your hunt for the fall. It can be found online, along with the 2022 Big Game Application Guidebook and information about the 2022 antlerless hunts.