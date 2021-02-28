Wanted Fugitive Taken Into Custody by Helper PD

Helper City Police Department Press Release

In the early morning hours on March 2, Helper City Police Officer’s Sean Draper and Chris Shaw attempted to perform a traffic stop on a blue Toyota 4Runner, which was driving erratically and performing multiple traffic violations within the Helper City area. The Toyota failed to comply with officers request to stop, at which point a vehicle pursuit was initiated. The pursuit entered westbound onto SR6 and then led a short distance up SR191 toward Indian Canyon, at which point the vehicle pulled to the roadside and stopped.

The driver of the vehicle, later identified as 50-year-old Edward Jonah Wilcox, fled from the vehicle on foot into the nearby wilderness. Carbon County deputies arrived on the scene to assist and containment of the area was set up. A Utah Highway Patrol helicopter was dispatched to the area to assist with the search from the air. Shortly later, Wilcox was located by officers and safely taken into custody without incident, but was first taken to Castleview Hospital due to his exposure to the elements.

Wilcox was later booked into the Carbon County Jail on the following charges: warrants, failure to stop at command of police, reckless driving, possession of drug paraphernalia and multiple traffic violations. Wilcox was also discovered to be a wanted fugitive from Utah Adult Parole and Probation. No injuries to the suspect or the officers, or property damage were incurred from this incident.