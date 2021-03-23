Wanted: Information on Ghost Rock Vandalism

The Bureau of Land Management (BLM), along with the Emery County Sheriff’s Office, recently announced that they are investigating a recent spray painting incident on Ghost Rock.

“Vandalizing public lands is unlawful,” shared the BLM in a social media post. Ghost Rock is a popular attraction located near mile marker 123 on Interstate 70 in Emery County.

Those that may have information related to this crime are urged to contact BLM law enforcement at their lip line, which is (800) 722-3998. Those that wish may request to remain anonymous.