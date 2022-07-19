Wanted Man Arrested in Orangeville

Emery County Sheriff’s Office Press Release

On Sunday, July 17, 2022, a man who had recently moved to Orangeville from California was arrested at his home in Orangeville. John Douglas Goodrich, age 60, was arrested on a $250,000 warrant out of California for fleeing while facing weapons and drug-related charges.

The day prior, an Emery County Sheriff’s Office Deputy received information that Goodrich was living at a house in Orangeville. While the Deputy was searching for information on Goodrich, he learned about the warrant. He tried to make contact with Goodrich at the home, but Goodrich would not answer the door. It was at that point that the decision was made to apply for a search warrant. Research for the search warrant revealed that Goodrich had a lengthy criminal history dating back to 2006. In November 2021, Goodrich was charged with multiple weapons offenses in California.

On Sunday, July 17, 2022, seven Patrol Deputies and one Patrol Sergeant from ECSO converged on the house to execute the search warrant and take Goodrich into custody. After knocking on the door a few times with no response, the front door of the residence was breached. ECSO’s K-9 Team made initial entry and gave several commands for anyone in the house to present themselves. With no response, K-9 Deputy Dak was deployed to search the house followed by other ECSO personnel who cleared rooms. K-9 Deputy Dak gave an alert at a locked bathroom door, at which time commands were given to the person behind the door. Goodrich answered the commands, surrendered, and was taken into custody without incident.

A search of the house turned up multiple AR-style rifles, handguns, a flamethrower, swords, a hunting-style rifle, drug paraphernalia, marijuana, methamphetamine, parts to build AR-style weapons, $29,000.00 cash, body armor and badges with law enforcement insignia. Two loaded weapons were also located in the bathroom where Goodrich was attempting to hide.

Goodrich is facing 17 felony and 6 misdemeanor charges relating to firearms and drugs.

ECSO personnel have put a lot of good, hard work into this case from the time that Goodrich was first noticed in our area through obtaining a search warrant. They responded to execute the search warrant and take Goodrich into custody knowing his criminal history and knowing the potential dangers they could face. After Goodrich was in custody, the work continued as seized items were inventoried and entered into evidence and reports were written so criminal charges could be filed.

Sheriff Funk states, “Our Patrol Deputies have executed several search warrants in the past weeks. One resulted in ½ pound of meth being seized in Huntington. These guys are doing a great job trying to keep our communities safe.” If you notice suspicious activity in your neighborhood, please don’t hesitate to report your concerns to ECSO Dispatch Center at 435-381-2404.