Warm Bodies, Warm Souls Clothing Drive Underway

Press Release

Bank of Utah, Arctic Circle and Red Hanger will together launch their annual clothing drive, Warm Bodies, Warm Souls, again this year. Warm Bodies, Warm Souls has been a joint venture for the three Utah-born companies for over 10 years and in 2023 will run from Oct. 16 to Nov. 10.

Together, the three businesses have regularly donated hundreds of bags of warm clothing to charitable groups statewide, from Logan to St. George. Since its first year of giving in 2011, Warm Bodies, Warm Souls has become one of the most impactful clothing drives in the state—with one year off due to the pandemic.

“Our goal is to be the biggest clothing drive in Utah,” said Roger Christensen, SVP of business Development and Communications at Bank of Utah. “Working together, we’ve seen our donation amounts get bigger and bigger each year, which is so exciting.”

Those wishing to participate in the clothing drive, which benefits charity organizations all over the state, can make donations to their nearest Bank of Utah, Arctic Circle or Red Hanger location. In exchange for their generosity, donors will receive a coupon for a free double cheeseburger from Arctic Circle or a free shirt cleaning at Red Hanger.

“Giving back to the community is very important to us,” said Arctic Circle’s Vice President of Marketing, Joe Evans. “Each year, we are inspired by all the donations we see, both large and small. We are looking forward to giving out a lot of burgers to our kind and generous neighbors.”

At the end of the clothing drive, representatives from all three businesses will round up the donations and personally deliver the bags of clothing to various charitable organizations. Last year, clothing was given to local food pantries, Catholic Community Services, The Road Home and United Way locations across the state, among many other groups.

“It’s a lot of fun working together with our friends from Arctic Circle and Bank of Utah,” said Red Hanger President and Owner Ryan Fish. “We all share a deep love for Utah and helping our neighbors in need.”

Charities are looking for warm clothing of all kinds, but especially gently used coats, hats, scarves, gloves and blankets, as well as new underwear. A few of the groups that receive donations from Warm Bodies, Warm Souls have unique and varying needs, which can be found listed online.