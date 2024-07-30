Warning Advisory in Place for Huntington Reservoir

On July 26, Huntington State Park announced that the Southeast Utah Health Department (SEUHD) placed Huntington Reservoir under a warning advisory for harmful levels of e.coli/waterborne pathogens.

“Waterborne pathogens (E. coli) can make humans sick,” stated the Utah Department of Environmental Quality. “They are introduced to a water body through fecal contamination and can’t be seen with the naked eye.”

With this warning in place, it is not safe to drink the water, swim or wade. Caution is urged for dogs and jet or water skiing. Boating, paddling and eating fish have all been deemed safe.

