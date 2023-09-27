Wasps Leave Spartans With a Sting

The Lady Spartans welcomed the Juab Wasps to their home turf on Tuesday for the second meet-up this season.

Both, Juab and Emery struggled in the first half with finding the net, which led to the teams going into the second half tied at 0. Juab was able to send two goals into the net in the second half. Emery answered back with one goal of their own, ending the game with a loss, 2-1.

Emery (0-14, 0-12 Region 12) will continue their hunt for a win on Thursday against the Richfield Wildcats (7-7, 5-7 Region 12) at 4 p.m.